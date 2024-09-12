Assam Police Foils Border Crossing Attempt, Pushes Back Bangladeshi Nationals

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, September 12: In a swift operation, Assam Police successfully identified and pushed back three Bangladeshi nationals who attempted to cross the Indo-Bangladesh border in the early hours of the morning.

The individuals, identified as Sumon Hussain, Suhana Khatun, and Eva Aktar, were detected and apprehended by Assam Police personnel during a rigorous border patrol.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauds Assam Police’s efforts, tweeting his appreciation for their unwavering commitment to securing the Indo-Bangladesh border and preventing unauthorized entries, underscoring the state’s resolve to maintain territorial integrity.