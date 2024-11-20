Assam Opposition Demands Amit Shah’s Resignation For ‘Failing’ To Check Manipur Violence

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Nov 20: The opposition in Assam on Tuesday called for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him and the BJP-led government in Manipur of failing to control the ongoing violence in the state. The unrest, which has claimed over 220 lives since May 2023, continues to spiral despite efforts to quell it.

Led by Debabrata Saikia, the Leader of the Opposition in Assam’s Legislative Assembly, Congress organized a candlelight march in Dighalipukhuri, Guwahati, to protest the violence. Protesters expressed their outrage over the government’s inaction and demanded immediate steps to restore peace in Manipur.

The opposition has sharply criticized the government for neglecting its duty to ensure security and stability in the state, accusing them of mishandling the crisis and allowing the situation to worsen.