Tripura’s RAMP Scheme Extended for Three Years, Targeting 3,200 Model Entrepreneurs

Agartala, October 01, 2024: Tripura’s Secretary of the Department of Industries and Commerce Kiran Gitte announced on Tuesday that the state’s Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme will continue for the next three years. The initiative aims to support and nurture 3,200 model entrepreneurs in the state during this period.

The RAMP (Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance) project, supported by the World Bank, was officially launched to enhance the performance of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Industry and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma inaugurated the project at the International Indoor Exhibition Hall in Hapania, West district. During the event, the Minister also introduced an integrated awareness workshop and the Yashaswini Abhiyan, both aimed at promoting various central schemes for the development of MSMEs.

Minister Chakma emphasized the crucial role of MSMEs in the state’s economic self-reliance, noting that entrepreneurs must be well-informed about the available central and state government schemes. He highlighted the government’s commitment to supporting workers but stressed the importance of individual effort and discipline. He also pointed out the potential for industries based on rubber, food processing, and bamboo in the state, noting that 98% of industries in the state are registered as MSMEs, with many benefitting from loans through schemes like PMEGP and Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, which has provided loans to 932 people in the state.

Kiran Gitte, Secretary of the Department of Industries and Commerce, shared that MSMEs contribute 11% to the state’s GDP, with plans to increase this in the future. The RAMP project will run for three years, aiming to create 3,200 model entrepreneurs in the state. Vinamra Mishra, Director of the Union MSME Ministry (GA & TP), stated that the project aims to foster the growth of MSMEs across the country over the next 15 to 20 years, with Tripura being the second state to implement the program. The state will receive a total of ₹65 crore under the scheme.

The awareness workshops and Yashaswini Abhiyan will offer comprehensive support to MSMEs, focusing on product marketing, technological advancement, and financing infrastructure. Ankita Pandey, Director of the Union Ministry of MSME, explained that the Yashaswini Abhiyan aims to empower women entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. A documentary film related to the campaign was also screened during the event. Notably, the first Yashaswini campaign began in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on June 27 of this year.

The event also featured a welcome speech by Swapna Debnath, Director-in-Charge of the Department of Industry and Commerce, and in the program’s second phase, expert trainers from government and non-governmental organizations, including the Reserve Bank of India, CIBIL, and JEM, provided participants with insights on various MSME-related topics.