Left Front Calls for 12-Hour Strike in Tripura Following Brutal Murder of 51-Year Old CPIM Leader Badal Shil

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 13, 2024: In response to the brutal murder of Tripura’s CPIM Belonia divisional committee member Badal Shil (51), the Left Front has announced a 12-hour bandh in Tripura scheduled for Sunday.

Shil was reportedly attacked by individuals allegedly affiliated with the BJP on July 11 while returning from submitting nomination papers for the Dakshin Tripura Zilla Parishad’s seat no. 4.

Speaking at the CPIM state headquarters on Saturday evening, Left Front state convenor Narayan Kar described the attack as premeditated. “BJP-affiliated hooligans first assaulted Badal Shil as he returned from submitting his nomination,” Kar stated. “Later, in the Chottakhola market, they attacked him again with sharp weapons, rods, and wooden sticks. Despite being rushed to various hospitals, he succumbed to his injuries around 2 PM today.”

Condemning the violence, Kar called for the bandh from 6 AM to 6 PM, urging the government to take immediate action against those responsible for Shil’s death. “This incident reflects a grave threat to democratic processes,” he emphasized.

CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury characterized the incident as an “infernal murder,” asserting that the people of Tripura will not condone such acts. He encouraged the public to support the bandh as a demonstration against political violence.

During a visit to GB Hospital, CPIM Politburo member and former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar criticized the BJP while checking on Rajnagar CPIM leader and Zilla Parishad candidate Badal Shil, who is receiving treatment. Sarkar highlighted that despite facing obstacles in the panchayat elections, Shil traveled to Rajnagar to submit his nomination for the Zilla Parishad. Unfortunately, he was assaulted by supporters of the ruling party during this process and is now hospitalized.

The Left Front committee also extended deep condolences to Shil’s bereaved family, highlighting the impact of the tragedy on the community.