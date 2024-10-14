Meitei, Kuki, Naga Leaders Set For First Crucial Talks In Delhi On October 15

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Oct 14: In a significant breakthrough, Manipur MLAs from the Meitei and Kuki communities are set to meet for peace talks in New Delhi on Tuesday, marking the first time they will gather under one roof since ethnic clashes erupted on May 3, 2023.

The Ministry of Home Affairs will supervise the talks, with Naga MLAs acting as mediators. The meeting aims to address the long-standing tensions between the two communities, which have resulted in over 200 deaths and displaced 60,000 people.

Ten tribal MLAs, including ministers, have been living in Delhi, Guwahati, and Kolkata since the violence broke out, citing threats to their lives.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced on September 17 that the Ministry of Home Affairs is working to restore normalcy through talks with representatives from both communities.

The peace talks come after months of separate meetings between Naga MLAs and Meitei and Kuki MLAs in neutral locations like Kolkata and Guwahati.