Manipur: Prohibitory Orders Issued In Tuibong Sub-Division Of Churachandpur Amid Law And Order Concerns

NET Web Desk

The District Magistrate of Churachandpur, Dharun Kumar S, IAS, has imposed immediate prohibitory orders in the Tuibong Sub-Division following reports of potential threats to public peace. The order comes in response to a report from the Superintendent of Police, Churachandpur, which expressed serious concerns about an imminent breach of law and order in the area.

In a statement issued today, Dharun Kumar emphasized the urgency of the situation, highlighting the need to prevent any outbreak of violence or disruption to public tranquility. The order, effective from 6:00 AM on October 23, 2024, prohibits the gathering of five or more persons in an unauthorized assembly, as well as the carrying of arms or any objects that could be used as weapons, such as sticks, rods, and stones.

This directive is enforced under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and will remain in effect until further notice. It is aimed at ensuring the safety of the public and maintaining order in the entire revenue jurisdiction of Tuibong Sub-Division.

The District Magistrate clarified that the order does not apply to government agencies responsible for law enforcement and essential services. Additionally, this prohibition is issued ex-parte, as circumstances did not allow for individual notices to be served.

This order is supplementary to a previous curfew imposed on September 29, 2024, under the same provision of the BNSS, 2023. Local residents are urged to cooperate with the authorities to maintain peace during this period of heightened security.