Nagaland CM Launches Multiple Economic Empowerment Initiatives

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Nov 27: Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday launched several key economic empowerment initiatives aimed at boosting Nagaland’s tourism, transport, agriculture, and entrepreneurial sectors. These initiatives are part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to drive economic growth and create opportunities for local communities.

Among the notable programs introduced was Ura Cabs, a homegrown taxi aggregation platform designed to enhance travel experiences for tourists while providing stable income opportunities for local taxi operators. In addition, the Chief Minister flagged off Nagaland Tourism Connect – Hornbill Edition, which introduces newly branded tourism vehicles to improve the state’s tourism infrastructure.

These initiatives are expected to play a significant role in promoting local businesses, fostering entrepreneurship, and strengthening Nagaland’s overall economy.