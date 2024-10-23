Meghalaya: BSF-BGB Meet Enforces ‘Friendly Relation’

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Oct 23: The Border Security Force (BSF) of India and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) convened a Sector Commander-level meeting at the Border Outpost Mahenderganj in Meghalaya’s South West Garo Hills district. The meeting aimed to reinforce bilateral relations and address various border challenges.

The BSF delegation, led by Deputy Inspector General Lalit Mohan Sharma, engaged with Sarkar Mohammed Mostafir, Deputy Director General and Sector Commander of the BGB from Mymensingh, Bangladesh.

Discussions focused on the Co-ordinated Border Management Plan and other matters of mutual interest. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the dialogue, underscoring their commitment to enhancing cooperation and swiftly implementing agreements.

Meghalaya shares a 444-km border with Bangladesh, known for its porous and hilly terrain, which poses ongoing security challenges.