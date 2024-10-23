Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Meghalaya: BSF-BGB Meet Enforces ‘Friendly Relation’

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Meghalaya, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Shillong, Oct 23: The Border Security Force (BSF) of India and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) convened a Sector Commander-level meeting at the Border Outpost Mahenderganj in Meghalaya’s South West Garo Hills district. The meeting aimed to reinforce bilateral relations and address various border challenges.

The BSF delegation, led by Deputy Inspector General Lalit Mohan Sharma, engaged with Sarkar Mohammed Mostafir, Deputy Director General and Sector Commander of the BGB from Mymensingh, Bangladesh.

Discussions focused on the Co-ordinated Border Management Plan and other matters of mutual interest. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the dialogue, underscoring their commitment to enhancing cooperation and swiftly implementing agreements.

Meghalaya shares a 444-km border with Bangladesh, known for its porous and hilly terrain, which poses ongoing security challenges.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News