Sikkim CM Pays Tributes To Jawaharlal Nehru On Birth Anniversary

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Nov 14: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, on Thursday, paid tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 135th birth anniversary at Zero Point, JN Road, in Gangtok. The event also marked the celebration of Children’s Day, dedicated to Nehru’s vision for the development and welfare of children.

The Chief Minister was joined by Education Minister Raju Basnet, Minister for Ecclesiastical, PHE, and Water Resources Sonam Lama, Minister for Urban Development and Food & Civil Supplies Bhoj Raj Rai, and Shyari MLA Tenzing Norbu Lamtha, who all paid their respects by garlanding the bust of Pandit Nehru.

Senior government officials, including Chief Secretary VB Pathak, Additional Chief Secretary R. Telang, Special DGP Akshay Sachdeva, and Advisor to the Education Department MP Subba, were also present at the ceremony. The event was attended by school children from across Gangtok, who participated in the Children’s Day observance, paying tribute to Nehru’s lasting impact on India’s youth.