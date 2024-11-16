Tripura Government to Upgrade 19 ITIs in Collaboration with Tata Technologies: Minister Sushanta Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 16, 2024: In a major step towards enhancing skill development and employability, the Tripura government has approved a proposal to upgrade 19 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in collaboration with Tata Technologies. The decision was taken during a recent cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha.

Speaking to media personnel at Civil Secretariat in Agartala city on Saturday, Transport minister and Cabinet spokesperson Sushanta Chowdhury said, “This initiative aims to bring transformative changes to our ITIs over the next five years. Our focus is to equip the youth of Tripura with industry-relevant skills so they can actively participate in the Startup India, Standup India, and Make in India missions championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Currently, many of our young people are neither able to launch their own ventures nor secure jobs in companies outside state. This upgradation project will change that.”

“The total investment for the project is estimated at Rs 683.27 crore. Tata Technologies will bear 86% of the cost, contributing Rs 570.40 crore, while the state government will provide the remaining 16% i.e. Rs 112.87 crore. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalizing this partnership will be signed in the coming days”, he added.

The 19 ITIs spread across a total area of 13,000 square feet will undergo significant infrastructural development. “The state government will ensure that the necessary infrastructure is built. Additionally, Rs 109.06 crore will be spent on further development, for which a loan will be taken from NABARD,” the minister told reporters.

The upgraded ITIs will also provide advanced vocational training programs to make students more employable in both national and international industries.

Minister Chowdhury highlighted that several other states, including Karnataka, Goa, Assam, Bihar, and Telangana, have previously collaborated with Tata Technologies for similar initiatives. “These states have successfully implemented the model, and we are confident that it will bring substantial benefits to Tripura as well,” he said.

The partnership with Tata Technologies will include modernizing the curriculum, introducing advanced training modules, and establishing state-of-the-art infrastructure. “This collaboration will ensure that Tripura’s ITIs become centers of excellence, producing a skilled workforce capable of meeting the demands of today’s industries,” Chowdhury stated.

The press briefing was attended by the Director of Industries and Commerce department Vishwasree B.

The initiative is expected to significantly boost the employability of Tripura’s youth and create opportunities for entrepreneurship. “Our aim is to prepare Tripura’s youth for a bright future by providing them with the tools and training they need to succeed. This is a historic step for the state,” Chowdhury concluded.

The project is part of the state government’s broader vision to align with national development goals and provide quality training and employment opportunities to its residents.