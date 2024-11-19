Arunachal Pradesh: AAPSU Files FIR Against Drishyamuni Chamka For Electoral Forgery

NET Web Desk

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has taken a strong stance against alleged electoral malpractices, filing a First Information Report (FIR) against Drishyamuni Chamka for procuring an Elector Photo Identity Card through forgery. This move comes amidst recent political developments in Arunachal Pradesh, raising questions about the legitimacy of Chamka’s actions.

Ritum Tali, General Secretary of AAPSU, termed Chamka’s complaints as “blatant lies,” referencing his allegations that AAPSU’s intervention led to his disqualification from submitting a nomination paper for the Bordumsa-Diyun Assembly Constituency. AAPSU has threatened to take Chamka to court, filing a defamation case for dragging the union’s name into what they consider a spurious and malicious allegation.

Tali emphasized that Chamka, as a refugee, should be grateful for the refugee camp provided by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh (GoAP) and warned that his false claims could disturb the state’s peace. He urged the state’s home department to swiftly arrest Chamka and bring him to Itanagar, citing the need for refugees to confine their actions to the camp.

The AAPSU also plans to investigate the alleged illegal settlement of Chakmas and Hajongs in refugee camps, calling for swift legal action against those involved. Additionally, Tali raised concerns about the ST status granted to the Mishing community, criticizing Adi-Bane Kebang (ABK) for giving ST rights to 32 Mishmis in the Namsai district.

AAPSU demands a roundtable discussion on this issue, emphasizing the importance of protecting Arunachal Pradesh’s social and political fabric. The situation remains fluid, with the GoAP’s response crucial in ensuring justice for AAPSU’s cause.