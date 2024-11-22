12 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested for Illegal Entry into Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 22, 2024: Tripura’s Government Railway Police (GRP) and Border Security Force (BSF) arrested 12 Bangladeshi nationals at Teliamura under Khowai district early on Friday morning. The arrests took place at 7 am as the individuals, all residents of North Jaliapara, Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh attempted to infiltrate the state through various border areas.

Despite tight security at the border, these illegal entries continue to occur. The police received intelligence that a group of Bangladeshi nationals, with the aid of brokers, would enter through the Karbuk or Shilachari border areas in Gomti district. They planned to reach Teliamura railway station, purchase train tickets, and travel to Assam by demo train. However, their plans were thwarted by the vigilant efforts of the GRP and BSF.

The arrested individuals include Mohammad Siddique (60), Monora Begum (50), Abdul Aziz Ullah (22), Azizul Haque (25), Obaidul Ullah (19), Jamila Khatun (5), Khunshun (18), Kohinur Akhter (22), Sagarika Yasmin (20), Satarai Yasmin (6 months), Nuru Siddique (5), and Mohanti Yasmin (2). During initial interrogations, the group revealed their intention to travel to Hyderabad.

The arrested individuals will be produced before the court today for police remand. Further investigations are underway to uncover the full extent of the infiltration network and apprehend other involved parties. The authorities are intensifying their efforts to curb illegal entries and ensure the safety and security of the state.