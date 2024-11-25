Sikkim: North-East United FC Clinches 2024 Governor’s Gold Cup Title After Thrilling Penalty Shootout

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Nov 25: North-East United FC emerged victorious in the 40th All India Governor’s Gold Cup International Football Tournament, defeating Gangtok Himalayan SC in a dramatic penalty shootout. The final, held at Paljor Stadium, ended 1-1 after regular time, leading to a tense shootout, where North-East United triumphed 4-3.

Sikkim’s Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, and Governor Om Prakash Mathur attended the final and witnessed the exciting contest. The Chief Minister lauded both teams for their outstanding performances, especially applauding Gangtok Himalayan SC for their impressive run to the final.

“North-East United FC’s triumph is a testament to their dedication, while Gangtok Himalayan SC’s journey has been truly inspiring,” said Chief Minister Tamang-Golay. He also praised the passionate support from the crowd, which helped make the tournament a memorable spectacle for Sikkim.