Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland’s Directorate Of Technical Education Partners With Assam Down Town University

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Nagaland, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 23: In a significant development, the Directorate of Technical Education, Nagaland, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Assam Down Town University, aimed at enhancing the quality of technical education in the state.

The MOU, signed on [date], seeks to establish a collaborative framework for mutually beneficial programs, activities, and training among students, research collaborations, and faculty exchange programs. This partnership is expected to foster a balanced technical education ecosystem, promoting innovation and skill development among students.

The agreement marks a major step towards creating a robust technical education infrastructure in Nagaland, and is seen as a positive move towards addressing the state’s technical education needs.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News