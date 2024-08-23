Nagaland’s Directorate Of Technical Education Partners With Assam Down Town University

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 23: In a significant development, the Directorate of Technical Education, Nagaland, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Assam Down Town University, aimed at enhancing the quality of technical education in the state.

The MOU, signed on [date], seeks to establish a collaborative framework for mutually beneficial programs, activities, and training among students, research collaborations, and faculty exchange programs. This partnership is expected to foster a balanced technical education ecosystem, promoting innovation and skill development among students.

The agreement marks a major step towards creating a robust technical education infrastructure in Nagaland, and is seen as a positive move towards addressing the state’s technical education needs.