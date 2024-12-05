Manipur Government Extends Suspension Of Mobile Internet In Nine Districts Until December 7

NET Web Desk

The Manipur government on Thursday extended the suspension of mobile internet services for two more days in nine districts of the state, citing ongoing law and order concerns. According to an order issued by the Home Department, the suspension will remain in effect until 5:15 pm on December 7. The affected districts include Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Pherzawl, and Jiribam.

The government’s decision follows a review of the prevailing security situation and its correlation with internet services. The order specifies the continuation of the suspension of mobile internet, mobile data services, and VPN services, including VSATs.

The suspension was initially imposed on November 16, after violent unrest erupted in the state following the recovery of the bodies of three women and three children from the Jiri and Barak rivers, located in Manipur and Assam, respectively.