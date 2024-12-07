Arunachal Pradesh Karate Team Shines At 11th Commonwealth Karate Championships In Durban

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Karate team achieved outstanding success at the 11th Commonwealth Karate Championships (Elite) and Club Karate Championships held in Durban, South Africa. The team secured 5 gold, 5 silver, and 5 bronze medals, marking a significant achievement on the international stage.

Abab Sangdo, John Sangdo, and Sunday Bokar stood out by winning gold in the senior male team kata event at both the Elite and Club Championships. Abab also earned a bronze in the senior individual kata, while John secured silver in the Elite and gold in the Club U-21 male kata event.

In the para karate category, Atum Sono won gold in the para male championship. Additionally, Lipin Ete claimed gold in the Club U-21 female kata and a bronze in the Elite U-21 female kata.

The team’s impressive performance highlights the growing prominence of karate in Arunachal Pradesh and showcases the athletes’ hard work and dedication.