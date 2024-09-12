Assam Police Foil Potential Attack, Recover Grenades In Dibrugarh

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, September 12: In a significant breakthrough, police in Upper Assam recovered two grenades in Dibrugarh, foiling a potential act of violence. An investigation has been launched to determine the source and intended use of the explosives.

Following the recovery, security measures have been heightened in the area to prevent any untoward incidents.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged that the influence of the United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) [ULFA(I)] is still present in the state, although it has significantly declined over the years. Sarma stated that there are around 400 cadres in the Myanmar camp and emphasized the need for continuous negotiations with the outfit’s leadership.

Sarma clarified that the process for talks is ongoing and that he has been in communication with ULFA(I) chief Paresh Barua, although no talks have taken place since the elections.

The recovery of grenades and the acknowledgment of ULFA(I) presence have put authorities on high alert, with a renewed focus on maintaining law and order in the region.