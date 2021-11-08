Sikkim : BRO Riders Reach Gangtok; Motorcycle Expedition Initiated To Celebrate India’s Evolution Tales

NET Web Desk

Marking the 75th years of Independence, and celebrating India’s freedom struggle based on the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the Border Roads Organization (BRO) riders arrived at Gangtok on November 5.

Completing two of the planned seven legs, the challenging motorcycle expedition was flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 14.

The expedition undertaken by 75 participants of the executive force will entail a challenging journey covering a distance of 20,000 km over 75 days.

It aims to showcase and highlight the achievements made by the nation towards achieving self-reliance through the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Mission, a BRO release informs.

The main objective of the expedition deals with generating awareness on the nation’s story of evolution, by initiating several public interaction activities including – medical camps, Swachh Bharat initiatives, road safety campaigns, and visits to old age homes/orphanages.

The BRO warriors through third leg of the expedition aims to highlight the picturesque beauty of the tiny Himalayan state of Sikkim, and showcasing the challenging and inspiring land of Arunachal Pradesh.

It was flagged off by Forest minister Karma Loday Bhutia from Gangtok on Saturday in presence of Project Swastik chief engineer Brig. S.P. Singh.

Bhutia interacted with the team members, thereby appreciating the efforts of BRO for having organized this event as part of the ‘Azaadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’, and adding another feather to their cap in their service to the nation and Sikkim.

He lauded the efforts of BRO warriors for being committed to their efforts of nation building, through their outstanding contribution to infrastructure development, and spreading the message of India’s Growth Story across the nation.

Bhutia also expressed confidence that Sikkim government in collaboration with BRO will continue to work together with synergy in achieving even greater glory and success, the BRO release further added.

The expedition aims to achieve multiple objectives of promoting unity and national integration, nation building and road safety awareness among the masses.

A number of outreach programmes were also organised at MG Marg and Sikkim Manipal University, including a medical camp at Burtuk at the commencement of the third leg.

The team members also interacted with youths of the University campus and children at various schools, thereby sharing their experiences and motivating them to join BRO.

The press release further asserts of conducting more such interactive engagements, as this expedition moves through Nathu La, Lava, Hashimara, Guwahati and Tezpur before culminating at Doomdooma in Arunachal Pradesh.

These BRO Warriors will then pass on the baton to the next set of riders carrying the motto of ‘Connecting Places….Connecting People’, the release mentions.