Renowned Singer Sudakshina Sarma Passes Away at 89 in Assam

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 03, 2023: Assam mourned the loss of Sudakshina Sarma, a prominent singer, who succumbed to prolonged age-related illnesses in Guwahati, according to doctors on Monday. Sarma, the younger sister of Assam’s beloved icon Bhupen Hazarika, was 89 years old.

Survived by her daughter, Sudakshina Sarma had previously lost her singer husband Dilip Sarma and two sons. She was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on June 23 due to pneumonia and bed sores, as informed by Dr. Abhijit Sharma, the Superintendent of GMCH.

Although her condition initially showed signs of improvement, she experienced a sudden deterioration on Sunday night and sadly passed away at 8:25 am on Monday. Dr. Sharma further mentioned that the esteemed singer had generously donated her eyes and body for medical research.

Her mortal remains will be taken to her residence for family members and well-wishers to pay their final respects. The official procedures for handing over her body to GMCH will be carried out later in the day.

Offering his condolences, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described Sudakshina Sarma as a shining star in Assam’s cultural realm. He expressed deep sorrow at the loss, recognizing her significant contributions to the state’s music scene. The Chief Minister offered prayers for her eternal peace and extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving family.

As the fourth child in the illustrious Hazarika family, Sudakshina Sarma began her musical journey at a young age, singing alongside her elder brother, Bhupen Hazarika. At the age of nine, she recorded four songs for gramophone records in Kolkata, under the guidance of Assam’s renowned cultural activist, Bishnu Rava.

During Mahatma Gandhi’s last visit to Assam in 1946, Sudakshina sang “E Joy Raghur Nandan,” a rendition that received the blessings of the revered leader. Gandhi urged her never to stop singing. Following his demise, Bhupen Hazarika composed “Prithibir Shirot bajrapat porile” (A sudden devastation strikes the world), which Sudakshina performed when Gandhi’s ashes were immersed in the River Brahmaputra at Sukreswar Ghat.

Sudakshina Sarma lent her melodious voice to playback singing in several Assamese films, including ‘Maniram Dewan,’ ‘Chikmik Bijuli,’ ‘Parghat,’ ‘Abooj Bedona,’ and ‘Hepah,’ among others. She married the renowned singer Dilip Sarma in Kolkata, and the couple was acclaimed for their proficiency in Rabindra Sangeet. They dedicated their lives to various forms of music, including folk, classical, light classical, and modern compositions.

Apart from modern Assamese songs, Sudakshina Sarma’s enchanting voice graced numerous genres of the state’s musical heritage, such as ‘Borgeet,’ ‘Kamrupi,’ ‘Goalparia,’ ‘Bongeet,’ ‘Biyanam,’ and ‘Bihunam.’ In the 1950s, the couple developed a close association with Hemango Biswas, the Secretary of the Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA), Assam Branch, and remained active members until the end.

Traveling across the state and beyond, Sudakshina and Dilip Sarma sang songs that celebrated love, unity, brotherhood, and harmony.