Manipur Schools Reopen for Classes 1-8 as Normalcy Begins to Return

NET Web Desk

Manipur, July 05, 2023: After a period of more than two months marked by violence since May 3, a total of 4,521 schools catering to classes 1 to 8 in Manipur reopened on Wednesday, according to officials.

The attendance on the first day was reported to be low, with only an average of 20 percent of students present. Education department officials attributed this lower attendance to various factors, including concerns related to the recent violence, transportation difficulties, and the apprehensions of both parents and children.

In the meantime, 96 schools remain closed as they have been designated as relief camps for displaced individuals. These camps have been set up on the school premises to provide shelter to those affected by the violence.

The distribution of closed schools is as follows: 41 in Churachandpur district, 17 in Bishnupur, 10 in Kakching, 8 each in Kangpokpi and Imphal East, 4 each in Ukhrul and Tengnoupal, and 2 each in Imphal West and Thoubal.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh stated that classes 9-12 will resume once the construction of pre-fabricated houses for the displaced individuals is completed.

Initially, the Manipur government had planned to reopen schools on June 21 and July 1, but due to prevailing circumstances, those dates could not be implemented.

Following the outbreak of ethnic violence, over 50,000 people from various communities have sought refuge in more than 350 relief camps across the state. The conflict has resulted in the loss of approximately 150 lives, injuries to over 500 individuals, and significant damage to properties such as houses, shops, and vehicles.