Assam CM Meets Union Railway Minister, Discusses Key Infrastructure Projects

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Union Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in New Delhi on Wednesday, to discuss key infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing railway connectivity in the state.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister requested the Minister to consider introducing direct train connectivity between Kamakhya and Ayodhya, which would greatly benefit devotees. The Minister assured that the request would be given due consideration.

The Chief Minister also brought to the notice of the Railway Ministry the possibility of commencing trains between Assam’s Barak Valley and West Bengal via Bangladesh. The Minister agreed to examine the feasibility of this route on a priority basis.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister complimented the Minister on the increased allocation for rail connectivity in Assam in the Union Budget 2024.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude for the meeting, stating, “Extremely grateful to Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @ashwinivaishnaw ji for meeting me today. We had a comprehensive deliberation to improve railway connectivity in Assam and explore the possibility of establishing rail manufacturing entities in the State.”