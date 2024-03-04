5-Day North East India Film Festival 2024 Kick Starts In Manipur

NET Web Desk

North East India Film Festival 2024 kicked off in Manipur on Sunday, 3rd March.

The festival which is set to continue till 7th of this month with eight films to be screened during the festival was inaugurated yesterday by Governor of Manipur, Sushri Anusuiya Uikey in Imphal.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that the main objective of organizing the film festival is to provide an opportunity to the filmmakers to exchange the art and technical qualities of film making.

She said that North East India with its rich cultural and artistic talents will produce quality films to improve the society at this critical juncture of social change, as per reports.

Notably, The Governor also said that the image of women is not being presented properly in films and appealed to the producers to take special care while presenting women to ensure that women do not remain merely a medium for presentation.