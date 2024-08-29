Bangladeshi Politician Ishaque Ali Khan Panna Found Dead In Meghalaya

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Aug 29: Ishaque Ali Khan Panna, an Awami League leader from Bangladesh’s Pirojpur district, was discovered dead on Monday evening in a betel nut plantation near the India-Bangladesh border at Dona Bhoi in Meghalaya’s East Jaiñtia Hills district.

Police Superintendent Giri Prasad reported that Panna’s Bangladeshi passport was found with his body. A post-mortem examination was performed at Khliehriat’s civil hospital, where the body remains in the morgue for further investigation. Panna, who had been evading authorities since the fall of the Awami League government, is suspected to have died from a cardiac arrest while trying to cross into India.