Additional NDRF Team Deployed To Assam’s Barak Valley Amidst Flood Crisis

NET Web Desk

In response to the escalating flood situation in Assam’s Barak Valley, an additional team from the 1st Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed.

The team was airlifted from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Borjhar, Guwahati, to Silchar Airport in Cachar, bolstering ongoing relief efforts in the region.

The newly deployed team will augment the existing NDRF unit already stationed in the flood-affected areas, providing crucial support and immediate assistance to manage and mitigate the impacts of the flooding.

This deployment underscores the NDRF’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of residents affected by the flood or flood-like conditions.

In a recent rescue operation, conducted by the NDRF yesterday in Kandhulimari and Baliram Pathar villages located in Doboka and Hojai, a total of 149 individuals were rescued.

Among those rescued were 47 children and one pregnant woman, highlighting the critical and diverse nature of the rescue missions undertaken.

The NDRF teams are working tirelessly to provide aid and support to the communities affected by the floods, ensuring that the immediate needs of the residents are met and that they are safely relocated to secure areas.

Authorities urge residents to remain vigilant and adhere to safety advisories issued by local officials.