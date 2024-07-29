Nagaland: All India K-Pop Contest 2024 Regional Round Fervour Takes Over Kohima

NET Web Desk

Kohima, July 29: Kohima reverberated to the tunes of K-Pop music as participants from across the region gathered at Hotel Japfu to take part in the regional round of All India K-Pop Contest 2024. A total of 20 participants were selected for the round after 225 registrations were received for the online round competition in the region. There were 6 teams in the regional round with 3 teams performing in the Dance category, while another 3teams took part in the Vocal category of the contest.

It was amongst this splendid display of performances that Kechangulie Theunuo grooved to ‘Lalisa’ by Lisa and went on to win the top prize in the Dance category of the contest. Similarly, Nuu Anumesmerized the crowds with ‘When This Rain Stops’ by Wendy and earned the top prize in the Vocal category of the Kohima regional round. Both of these participants will now perform in the semi-final that is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on 19th October, 2024.

The other participants who performed exceptionally at the Kohima regional round include the seven-member group ‘The Ace’, who were the first runners-up in the Dance category. The all-boys group danced to the popular track, ‘I Need You’, by BTS. KuteuVenuh was the second runners-up in the Dance category after performing to ‘Maria’ by Hwasa.

Similarly, in the Vocal category, in which a total of three individual participants took part, Esther Toppo was the first runners-up and sang ‘Sheesh’ by Baby Monster, while Roh Binit was the second runners-up and crooned to ‘Butterfly’ by Loveholics.

After the successful completion of the Kohima regional round of the All India K-Pop Contest 2024, two out of a total of 11 cities have now completed the regional round of the contest.

Earlier, Bengaluru held the first regional round of the competition. The regional round caravan will continue to pass throughKolkata (August 3rd), Itanagar (August 10th), Mumbai (August 10th), Chennai (August 11th), Hyderabad (August 18th), New Delhi (August 18th), Ahmedabad (August 25th), Bhopal (September 1st) and Lucknow (September 1st). More than 300 teams are expected to showcase their talent in the regional rounds that spans across India. The grand finale of ‘All India K-POP Contest 2024 presented by LG’ will be held at the state-of-the-art exhibition and convention centre, ‘Yashobhoomi’, in New Delhi on November 23rd, 2024. The winners of the Grand Finale will get an opportunity to visit Korea.

Hwang Il Yong, Director of Korean Cultural Centre India said, “Nagaland always has showna special love and appreciation for K-Pop and this is why Korean Cultural Centre India decided to organise the regional round of the All India K-Pop Contest 2024 in the capital city of the state, Kohima. I would like to congratulate the winners of the regional round. I would also like to thank all the other participants who practiced hard and displayed great performance and made this event so successful.”