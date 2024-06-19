Arunachal: NIMAS Honors Five Alumni For Successful Mount Everest Summit

NET Web Desk

The National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), in Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh felicitated five of its alumni who have successfully summited Mount Everest.

The event recognized the achievements of Kabak Yano, who recently reached the summit in 2024, along with Tagit Sorang Abraham and Tashi Yangjom, both of whom accomplished the feat in 2021.

Additionally, Tongchen Nimsonga and Dorjee Khandu, who summited Everest in 2018, were also honored for their extraordinary accomplishments.

The ceremony highlighted NIMAS’s commitment to fostering excellence in mountaineering and adventure sports, emphasizing the institute’s role in preparing climbers for the world’s most challenging peaks.