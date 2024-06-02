Tripura Ex-CM Manik Sarkar Slams Government for Crisis of Blood, Urges Public to Donate

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 02, 2024: Former Chief Minister of Tripura and CPIM Politburo member Manik Sarkar on Sunday voiced strong criticism of the current government, accusing it of focusing on publicity rather than addressing critical issues like the shortage of blood in state blood banks.

“Donating blood is a consistent programme which is being organized by Left wings of students, youth, and working-class people for several years,” said Sarkar, emphasizing the long-standing commitment of the Left to such humanitarian efforts. He highlighted the ongoing crisis, stating “I have come to know that there is a crisis of blood in the blood banks across the state. People are not getting blood from the blood bank after doctors write in the prescriptions for the need of blood.”

Sarkar lamented the decline in organized blood donation camps over the past couple of years, pointing to a lack of initiative from the government. “The present government is working only for publicity,” he asserted, criticizing their inaction in addressing the blood shortage.

He urged citizens and organizations to step up in the face of this crisis. “Organizations like CITU, like students and youth, will have to come forward more and more to give blood. There is no alternative to blood,” he stated passionately.

Highlighting a positive example, Sarkar praised the efforts of the Auto-Rickshaw Workers Union affiliated with CITU has organized a blood donation camp. “The auto rickshaw workers union affiliated under CITU has taken this initiative today,” he noted, calling for more such actions to mitigate the crisis.

Sarkar’s call to action underscores a broader appeal for increased civic engagement and support to address the blood shortage, reflecting a pressing need for community solidarity and proactive measures in the healthcare sector.