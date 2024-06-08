Meghalaya Governmet Holds Consultative Meeting To Combat Drugs Menace

NET Web Desk

The Social Welfare Department, Government of Meghalaya in collaboration with the Home (Police) Department and the District Administration of East Khasi Hills District, today held a Consultative Meeting on Anti- Drugs initiatives and constitution of the Village Defence Parties (VDPs) with the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of District Councils (MDCs) and the Dorbar Shnongs of the Greater Shillong Area at State Convention Centre, Shillong.

Chairing the meeting, Bah Paul Lyngdoh, Social Welfare Minister calls upon the stakeholders for a collective and collaborative effort in combating the drug menace. He stressed on the need to revive and reorganize the Village Defence Parties (VDPs) as they can help in monitoring and preventing illicit activities at the grassroots level. The Minister urged the participants not to succumb to panic fueled by social media reports but to instead focus on being agents of positive change in the society. He also called upon civil societies to actively engage in the process, emphasizing the need to create a safe atmosphere for the children and youth, as they are often the most vulnerable to the harmful effects of drug abuse, he added.

The event featured insightful presentations by Shri Vivek Syiem, Spl. Superintendent of Police (CID), Meghalaya shedding light on the vital role of the Village Defence Parties in the fight against drugs. While Dr. Bethabra Decruse, Project Director Meghalaya AIDS Control society in her presentation provided a comprehensive overview on the Harm Reduction Programme for People Who Inject Drugs (PWID).

This initiative is part of the Drug Reduction Elimination & Action Mission (DREAM) launched in June 2023– a targeted mission to build a “Drug Free Meghalaya” that deploy a multifaceted coordinated strategy that leverages the combined efforts of the state and local communities to eliminate the incidence of substance use in the state.

The consultative meeting also witnessed the presence of Shri Shakil P. Ahammed, Additional Chief Secretary, Shri Sampath Kumar, Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Shri I. W. Ingty, Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Government of Meghalaya, Smti Idashisha Nongrang, Director General of Police, Meghalaya among others.