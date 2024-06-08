Tripura: Tragic Well Cleaning Incident Claims Lives of Three Tribal Youths at Dhanpur

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 08, 2024: A heart-wrenching incident took place at Tripura’s Neoramura area, South Taibandal under Dhanpur assembly constituency in Sepahijala district, resulting in the tragic deaths of three tribal youths. The victims are Asukh Kumar Tripura, Shambhu Kumar Debbarma and Shukla Mani Murasingh lost their lives while cleaning a neglected well in the South Taibandal Neuramora JB School area.

The ring well at the school had been out of use due to lack of maintenance, causing water issues for the students. In an attempt to resolve this, a school teacher hired the three youths to clean the well. During the cleaning process, one individual entered the well and, after a prolonged period without any response, the second and third individuals followed in an attempt to assist. None of them emerged or responded after entering.

Alarmed by the situation, the school authorities contacted the Melaghar fire department. Upon recovery, the bodies were taken to Melaghar Hospital, where doctors declared all three dead. It is suspected that they succumbed to suffocation due to excessive gas buildup inside the well.

The incident has cast a pall of grief over the community, especially affecting the families of the deceased, who resided near the school. Questions are now being raised about the teacher’s decision to send the men into the well and the overall responsibility for the tragedy. The community mourns this devastating loss, and the focus shifts to ensuring support for the affected families and accountability for the incident.