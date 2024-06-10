Tripura Youth Congress Demands CBI Probe in ADC’s Recruitment Answer Key Leak; Calls for Resignation of Pradyot Kishore Debbarma

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 10, 2024: The Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the recent question paper leak scandal involving the recruitment examination for 110 posts organized by the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (ADC) administration.

In a press conference held at the premises of Congress Bhavan here in Agartala city on Monday, the Pradesh Youth Congress president Neel Kamal Saha demanded the resignation of TIPRA Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, accusing him of gross mismanagement within the ADC administration.

“The integrity of the recruitment process has been severely compromised. We demand a thorough CBI investigation to uncover the truth and bring the culprits to justice,” stated Saha.

The scandal erupted following the issuance of a notification to fill 110 vacant positions for Sub Zonal Development Officer and Deputy Principal Officer under the ADC. Approximately 26,000 candidates had applied for the positions, and the examination was scheduled to be conducted at 71 locations across the state. However, it was discovered that the question paper had been leaked 24 hours prior to the examination, leading to widespread outrage and a formal complaint lodged at the East Police Station.

“We cannot let such blatant misconduct go unpunished. The future of thousands of aspiring candidates is at stake,” he added.

In connection with the leak, a youth named Chayan Saha has been arrested. According to the Youth Congress, Saha owns a Xerox shop at Advisor Chowmuhani raising questions about the ADC’s choice of printing facilities. “Why does the ADC not have its own secure printing facility for such important documents? This is a clear indication of the administrative failure,” PYC President emphasized.

The Youth Congress also directed sharp criticism at former TIPRA Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarman holding him accountable for the debacle. “Pradyot Kishore must resign. His leadership has failed to prevent this scandal. It is a complete failure of the ADC recruitment process,” declared a Youth Congress leader passionately.

The call for a CBI investigation and demands for administrative accountability mark a significant escalation in the political discourse surrounding the ADC administration’s handling of the recruitment process. The incident has not only marred the credibility of the recruitment exercise but also raised serious concerns about the transparency and efficiency of the ADC administration under Debbarman’s leadership.