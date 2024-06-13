Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Section 144 Imposed In Kaziranga After Tiger Found Roaming

No Comments
Posted in Assam, Featured, Northeast, Uncategorized
NET Web Desk

Panic gripped in Assam’s Bokakhat after a tiger spotted roaming freely in the area, which has raised concerns among residents.

Although, no reports of attacks or fatalities have been reported yet.

The district magistrate has enforced Section 144 CrPC, which prohibits the movement of individuals near and within the area, for precautionary measures.

People of Ahomgaon, Barigaon and Sukanigaon have been given restrictive orders owing to the tiger roaming freely in the area.

People have been told not to venture out of their houses unless there is some emergency. Authorities are meanwhile on the lookout for the tiger.

However, it is not yet certain whether the tiger has moved back to the forest.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News