Central Government Sanctions Rs 217.19 Crore For State Cancer Institute In Arunachal

NET Web Desk

In a significant development for healthcare in Arunachal Pradesh, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has sanctioned Rs 217.19 crore for the establishment of a State Cancer Institute at Midpu, Doimukh, Itanagar Capital Region.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who expressed gratitude to the government for this substantial support.

The state-of-the-art 76-bed comprehensive cancer treatment center is set to be developed in technical collaboration with Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati, Assam, and Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), Mumbai, under the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India.

“This Centre will immensely benefit our cancer patients who otherwise travel to far-off places for want of better treatment. Together, let us fight the cancer menace,” tweeted Chief Minister Khandu.

The new cancer institute will be equipped with cutting-edge medical technology and facilities, including: High-End Linear Accelerators, CT Simulator, Brachytherapy Unit, High-End Laboratories, Modular Operation Theatres (OTs), PET CT Scan

MRI, CT Scan etc.

The establishment of this facility marks a crucial step in strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, offering hope and advanced medical care to cancer patients in the region.