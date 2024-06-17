Tripura Government Dispatches 2-Member Officials’ Team to Kanchanjunga Express Accident Site in West Bengal

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 17, 2024: In a tragic incident this morning, the Kanchanjunga Express collided with a Container Goods Train between Rangapani and Chhatar Hat at approximately 8:45 AM on Monday. The Kanchanjunga Express (13174) departed from Agartala for Kolkata at 8:15 AM on Sunday with 23 coaches, including 21 passenger coaches and 2 VP parcel coaches, was carrying a full load of passengers.

Upon receiving the distressing news, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) swiftly activated helpline numbers and began coordination with Railway Authorities for real-time updates. The helpline numbers made available are: State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) 1070/0381-2416045/2416241, Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) – 112, and Railway Helpline Numbers: 03323833326 (Guwahati), 03612731621/03612731622/03612731623 (West Bengal), among others.

Expressing concern for the safety and well-being of Tripura residents affected by the incident, the state government promptly dispatched a two-member team from Tripura Bhawan, Kolkata, to provide support at the accident site. “The team is expected to reach the location by this evening,” stated PK Chakraborty, Secretary to the Chief Minister in a press conference at Secretariat here in Agartala city on Monday afternoon.

Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha has assured that the state government will extend financial assistance to the victims. As per initial reports, 15 individuals have tragically lost their lives, and around 30 others have sustained injuries. The identities of the deceased and injured are yet to be confirmed.

“The state government remains in constant communication with the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of West Bengal, and Disaster Management Authorities to ensure effective coordination and support,” affirmed Chakraborty.

UK Chakma, Secretary of the Transport Department, added, “As of now, there are no reports of deaths or injuries among individuals from Tripura. We are closely monitoring the situation in collaboration with the West Bengal administration.”

Efforts are ongoing to provide necessary assistance and support to those affected by this unfortunate incident. The state government continues to urge the public to utilize the designated helpline numbers for any emergency information related to the incident.