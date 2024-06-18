Mechievilie Yashü Becomes First National Football Referee From Nagaland

NET Web Desk

In a landmark achievement for Nagaland football, Mechievilie Yashü has become the first individual from the state to be designated a national football referee.

Yashü’s accomplishment was confirmed following the All India Football Federation (AIFF) National Exam for Referees 2024, the results of which were announced on June 16.

The Nagaland Football Association celebrated Yashü’s achievement in a congratulatory tweet: “MECHIEVILIE YASHÜ becomes the first National football referee from Nagaland. Big Congratulations to him for the great achievement! This is a vital development for Nagaland football. Wishing him great success!”

Abu Metha, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Nagaland, also expressed his congratulations on Twitter, stating: “Congratulations Mr. Mechievilie Yashü on this excellent achievement of becoming a National Football Referee. Best wishes to you always and keep making Nagaland Shine.”

Yashü’s journey to becoming a national referee began earlier this year when he successfully cleared the AIFF LEVEL 5 Referee fitness and theory exams during the national upgradation exam held at the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) in Gwalior from April 14 to 17, 2024. His performance placed him among the top candidates nationwide.

According to the AIFF, over 300 nominations were received from across five zones – north, south, east, west, and northeast. Out of these, 240 nominees were selected for the zonal fitness tests. Ultimately, 64 referees and 96 assistant referees advanced to the final round of fitness and theory exams. Of these, 24 referees (22 male and two female) and 28 assistant referees (21 male and seven female) successfully passed the rigorous final process.

The assessment process for the successful candidates included fitness, theory, practical, and viva examinations.

Male referees and assistant referees who passed the national exam were further evaluated through practical assessments during the Swami Vivekananda U20 Men’s National Football Championship.

Mechievilie Yashü’s achievement is not only a personal milestone but also a significant development for football in Nagaland, reflecting the growing talent and dedication within the region’s sporting community.