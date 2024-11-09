Mizoram: Lunglei District Anti-Tobacco Squad Cracks Down On Public Smoking

NET Web Desk

The Lunglei District Anti-Tobacco Squad conducted a surprise inspection at Sobji Bazar and surrounding areas on Friday, seizing over 100 grams of cigarettes and other tobacco products. Eleven individuals were apprehended for violating the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, and fined ₹1,050.

The operation aimed to enforce smoke-free zones in public places, protecting citizens from second-hand smoke. The squad plans to continue regular inspections to promote a healthier environment.

This crackdown contributes to India’s nationwide push for a smoke-free nation, with the government implementing measures to regulate tobacco sales and advertising.