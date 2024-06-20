Nagaland: 8 Schools Under Zunheboto District Declared Tobacco-Free

NET Web Desk

In a positive development, eight schools under Zunheboto district of Nagaland were declared as tobacco-free schools during a programme organized by National Tobacco Control Programme, NTCP Zunheboto Unit, at the Deputy Commissioner’s office chamber, today, on June 20th.

The schools comprise of four schools under Akuluto -Saint Clare high school, Hilto Children Home School, Government Higher Secondary School, Royal School, and four schools under Naltoqa -Unit school, Government Primary School, Sparkle School and Saint Paul School.

Meanwhile, eight students home were declared as Tobacco Free Home and certificates given away by Zunheboto DC Rahul Bhanudas Mali.

Addressing at the programme, the DC expressed concern on the rise of tobacco usage, especially among the young students.

He said that use of tobacco products gradually leads to dreadful deceases and ultimately results in cancer and painful death.

Furthermore, he advised students to be always aware of what is beneficial to health and what is fatal.

The DC appealed to NTCP Zunheboto Unit to come up with more activities to tackle the menace of tobacco usages with special targets on schools and its surroundings.