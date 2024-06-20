Nagaland Chief Secretary Holds Meeting On Elimination Of Single Use Plastic With Administrative Heads Of Departments

NET Web Desk

Nagaland Chief Secretary, Dr. J Alam held a meeting on elimination of Single Use Plastic, SUP with Administrative Heads of Departments, AHODs of various departments, today, on June 20.

The meeting convened at the Chief Secretary’s Conference Hall in Kohima discussed effective plastic waste management in the State.

Chief Secretary J Alam said that plastic waste has become a real menace and stressed on coming up with an effective action plan for the State.

During the meeting the members agreed in principle that below one liter water plastic bottles will be banned completely from 1st August 2024.

Alam highlighted the recent issue of Doyang reservoir which was flooded with all plastic waste.

He emphasized on serious deliberation on the systemic problem at hand and identify long term measures to effectively implement plastic waste management.

Moreover, Alam called on the departments to spread awareness on adverse affects of SUPs through intensive media campaigns, seminars and workshops for general awareness.

He also directed all the departments to properly document their activities through geo tagging and updating their websites with pictures and videos.