NET Web Desk

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani has been hospitalised late night at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

He was admitted following some old age-related complications.

AIIMS officials said that Mr Advani is stable and under observation of doctors.

The 96-year-old leader has been kept under the supervision of doctors of the geriatric department of AIIMS.

Earlier this year, Mr Advani was conferred with Bharat Ratna, country’s highest civilian honour.