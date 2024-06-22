Centre Enacts New Anti-Paper Leak Law Amidst NEET, UGC-NET Fiasco

NET Web Desk

The Centre has enacted a stringent law that aims to curb malpractices and irregularities in competitive examinations.

The law entails provisions for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to 1 crore rupees for offenders.

In a notification published in the official gazette, the Ministry of Personnel said that the provisions of the law has officially come into force on June 21.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, was passed by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on February 6 and 9, respectively.

President Droupadi Murmu gave approval to the bill on February 12, turning it into a law.

The Act aims to prevent unfair means in the public examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission, National Testing Agency (NTA), Railway Recruitment Board, and banking recruitment examination bodies, among others.

It has provisions for a minimum of three to five years of imprisonment to curb cheating, and those involved in organised crimes of cheating will face five to 10 years of imprisonment and a minimum fine of 1 crore rupees.