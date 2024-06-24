Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

First Session Of 18th Lok Sabha To Commence Today, Newly Elected MPs To Take Oath

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha is set to commence today, June 24.

During the session, the oath and affirmation of newly elected members will take place, as reported.

Senior BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, who has been appointed as the Protem Speaker, will administer the oath to the newly elected Lok Sabha members.

The election of the new Lok Sabha Speaker will be held on Wednesday.

President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on Thursday.

The session of the Rajya Sabha will commence on Thursday and will conclude on the 3rd of July.

