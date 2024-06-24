Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Left-wing Student Organizations Demand Resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Amid Allegations of Corruption

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 24, 2024: The Left-wing student and youth organizations including SFI, DYFI, TYF, and TSU united in a protest march demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Allegations of corruption in multiple national examinations have sparked widespread outrage among students and activists.

The protest commenced from Chhatra-Yuva Bhavan here in Agartala city, saw participants marching through the city streets, highlighting what they perceive as a series of scandals within the education sector. DYFI state president Palash Bhowmik underscored the gravity of the situation, stating, “The BJP government has pushed the education system to the brink. Within the last 15 days, numerous instances of irregularities and corruption have been exposed in successive entrance examinations.”

He further criticized the government’s handling of recent exam cancellations, asserting that such actions jeopardize the futures of countless students. Bhowmik accused the Education Minister of initially attempting to cover up the corruption but eventually conceding to its existence. This admission has intensified calls for Pradhan’s immediate resignation, alongside demands for stringent action against those responsible.

Moreover, Bhowmik condemned what he described as the government’s destructive policies under the guise of the National Education Policy 2020. He urged students and parents to unite against these measures, emphasizing the need for accountability and justice in the education sector.

The protest reflects mounting public dissatisfaction with the perceived mismanagement of educational affairs at a national level, prompting calls for swift and decisive action from authorities.

