Nagaland: Sensitization Workshop On Preventing And Combating Child Trafficking Held At Tuensang

NET Web Desk

As part of Campaign on Preventing and Combating Child Trafficking in 100 bordering and adjoining Districts of India, a one-day Sensitization workshop was organised at Tuensang today.

Addressing the event as resource person, Advocate Guwahati High Court, Kohima Branch, Tongpang L. Jamir, said human trafficking impacts more than 50 million people every year.

Nagaland is in a transition point where trafficking happens due to its international boundary with Myanmar and state boundaries with Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, he said.

Jamir cited poverty, lack of employment and pursuit of a better life as main reasons for human trafficking. Noting the prevalence of domestic child abuse in our society, he called for increase in awareness on the matter, and highlighted various features, preventive measures and legal provisions tied to child trafficking.

The workshop was organised by District Administration Tuensang in collaboration with National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. It was attended by various sections of the society including police, government officials, NGOs, tribal leaders, student and church groups.