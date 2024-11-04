Arunachal Pradesh CM Unveils Official Gear For Asia Enduro Series Monduro 4.0

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has unveiled specially designed gear for the 4th edition of the Asia Enduro Series Monduro 4.0. The official t-shirt and hoodie were revealed on the chief minister’s official X handle, showcasing the event’s logo and vibrant colors.

The gear is a “tribute to the thrill and spirit of the Monduro race, reflecting the energy and passion of all the riders and supporters,” said Chief Minister Khandu. This year’s event promises to be an exciting one, with participants from eight countries, including UCI Enduro World Champion Alex Rudeau from France.

“As we welcome participants from 8 Nations, including the UCI Enduro World Champion Mr. Alex Rudeau from France, I wish everyone a fantastic event filled with adventure, resilience, and sportsmanship,” said Chief Minister Khandu. “May the challenging trails of our beautiful land inspire you and keep you safe. Best of luck to all the riders—let’s make this an unforgettable race!”

The Asia Enduro Series Monduro 4.0 is set to take place in Arunachal Pradesh, showcasing the state’s breathtaking landscapes and challenging trails. With top-notch riders from around the world participating, this event is expected to be an adrenaline-packed experience for all involved.