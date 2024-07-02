Family Tragedy in Tripura: Man Allegedly Beaten to Death by Wife, Son, and Daughter-in-Law

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 02, 2024: In a shocking incident took place at Nazarpura, beyond the tarred fence in Boxanagar under Tripura’s Sepahijala district where a man has been allegedly beaten to death by his own family. Monir Hossain (58) was reportedly attacked by his wife Maya Akhtar, his elder son Yasin Mia and his daughter-in-law Sayan Mia on June 27 last.

Local sources revealed that the tragic event took place when Yasin Mia objected to an illicit relationship between his wife and Sayan Mia. The situation escalated resulting in Monir Hossain being severely beaten. According to reports, Sayan Mia struck Monir on the head with the intent to kill, leaving him critically injured before fleeing to Bangladesh.

Monir’s younger son Mohsin Hossain was not present at the time of the attack. Upon returning home and finding his father’s condition, he sought assistance from the Border Security Force (BSF) at Gate No. 151 to transport Monir to the Boxanagar Primary Health Center. Due to the severity of his injuries, Monir was referred to GB Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday afternoon.

The incident has left the community in mourning. “Monir was once a wealthy man involved in various border businesses,” shared a local resident. “However, in recent years, his fortunes dwindled and it is alleged that the family exploited his wealth leaving him destitute.”

The Kalamchoura police station has launched an investigation into the case. Allegations have surfaced that Monir Hossain’s wife was involved in an illicit relationship with her daughter’s son-in-law, a situation that purportedly led to the fatal confrontation.

The case has drawn widespread attention, with the local community demanding justice for Monir Hossain. “This is a tragic loss,” said another villager. “We hope the authorities bring those responsible to justice.”