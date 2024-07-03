Union Minister Harsh Malhotra Updates MP Biplab Kumar Deb on Tripura’s Four Ropeway Projects

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 03, 2024: Aiming to the infrastructural advancement in Tripura, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra communicated significant updates to Tripura’s former Chief Minister and incumbent Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb regarding construction of four ropeways in the state. MoS Malhotra highlighted the commencement of detailed surveys pivotal to project commencement.

“In the letter, Minister Malhotra highlighted that the detailed survey and monitoring of the ropeway project from Maharani to Chabimura has commenced,” stated union minister of state from the Ministry. “Future phases of the project will hinge upon the outcomes of this preliminary survey,” he further clarified.

Furthermore, surveys have been initiated for additional ropeway projects linking Udaipur Railway Station to Matabari in Gomati district, Surmachera (Kamalpur) in Dhalai district and Jampui Hill (Kanchanpur) in North district. These initiatives contingent upon pre-survey findings are slated to enter their subsequent stages shortly.

The minister’s correspondence follows MP Biplab Kumar Deb’s impassioned plea in the Rajya Sabha on February 02, 2024, urging expeditious implementation of four proposed ropeways. These projects originally outlined under a Memorandum of Understanding signed between National Highway Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) and Tripura Tourism Development Corporation Limited in Guwahati on November 11, 2022, aim to bolster regional tourism.

Commenting on the delay in project initiation, MP Deb emphasized, “Despite the MOU being signed over a year ago, construction has yet to commence. Timely execution of these ropeways is crucial for enhancing Tripura’s tourism potential and improving local connectivity.”

The proposed ropeways are expected to play a pivotal role in advancing tourism infrastructure in Tripura, facilitating better accessibility to key cultural and scenic locales. As stakeholders await further developments, the emphasis remains steadfast on expediting these transformative projects for the benefit of the region’s socio-economic scenario.