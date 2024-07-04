Nagaland Police Arrests 18, Registers 15 Cases Related To Narcotics And Psychotropic Substances

NET Web Desk

Nagaland Police has made a total arrest of 18 persons and 15 case registered during June 16 to 30.

The Police while updating its fortnightly report stated that six cases related to narcotics and psychotropic substances were registered, leading to the arrest of nine persons.

In this a total of 950 grams of opium, 308.89 grams of brown sugar, and 94 Spasmo Proxyvon and other tablets were seized during this period.

While, in IMFL, seizure of 708 alcohol-related items led to the arrest of eight persons in eight cases.

Besides, one person was arrested in possession of a point 32 pistol with a magazine and seven numbers of point 32 live ammunitions.

Meanwhile, Nagaland Police has appealed to the public to report any sale or distribution of narcotics, drugs, or IMFL to the nearest police station or Narcotic Police Station.

Stating that the identity of informants will be kept confidential, the state police informed that the closed user group Phone numbers of various Nagaland Police Officers and Police Stations are available on the ‘Call Your Cop’ mobile app.