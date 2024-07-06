Congress Prepares to Contest 3-Tier Panchayat Elections Independently in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 06, 2024: In a move reflecting the party’s confidence and commitment to ensuring a healthy democratic environment, Congress has declared its intention to contest the upcoming panchayat elections in Tripura on its own. This announcement was made by MLA Sudip Roy Barman during an organizational meeting held in Agartala on Friday.

“Congress will fight with single strength in the Panchayat elections in Tripura,” said Barman. “People want a healthy environment in all panchayats of the state. Obstacles will come, but we must fight.” He expressed optimism about the party’s prospects, particularly in several RD blocks across the state.

The election preparatory meeting saw the participation of key Congress leaders, including the District Congress President, Block Congress President, and heads of all branch organizations of the State Congress. The gathering was held with a keen focus on the upcoming panchayat elections, which are anticipated to be announced by the state’s election commission within the next two days.

Addressing the meeting, Tripura Pradesh Congress president Asish Kumar Saha highlighted issues from the previous election cycle. “In the last panchayat elections, 46 percent of Congress candidates were unable to submit their nominations,” he said. “As a result, BJP candidates won unopposed.” Saha accused the BJP of exploiting this situation, leading to widespread corruption within the panchayats.

To counter this, Saha mentioned that the Congress has requested the Election Commissioner to allow online submission of nomination papers. However, no decision has been made by the Election Commission so far. He emphasized the need for a transparent and impartial election process. “Let the panchayat elections be organized in a free, fair, and fear-free environment,” he urged.

The meeting underscored the Congress party’s resolve to overcome challenges and strive for electoral success, driven by a vision of fostering a healthier political scenario in Tripura’s panchayats.