Supreme Court Directs Centre To Frame Model Policy On Menstrual Leave For Women Employees

The Supreme Court directed the Centre to frame a model policy on menstrual leave for women employees by holding consultations with states and other stakeholders.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra, today, disposed of the PIL seeking menstrual leave policy and directed the Ministry of Women and Child Development to hold stakeholder meetings to consider framing a policy on the same.

The bench said it is a policy-related issue and not an issue for the courts to look into.

Moreover, a decision from the court on granting such leave to women may prove to be counterproductive and detrimental as employers may avoid employing them.

