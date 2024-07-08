Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha’s Office Announces 10,000 Job Opportunities After 3-Tier Panchayat Elections

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 08, 2024: A senior official of Tripura’s Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha’s office on Monday announced that the state government is mulling to release over 10,000 job opportunities after the Panchayat elections which is a significant step aimed at enhancing employment prospects in the state.

Highlighting the Chief Minister’s ongoing dedication to the state’s progress and the welfare of its youth, an official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) remarked, “Since taking office, Chief Minister Saha has led numerous initiatives and conducted several meetings focused on increasing job availability.”

Between 2018 and 2024, a total of 13,661 job offers have been issued, with a yearly breakdown as follows: Group A: 99 in 2018-19 FY, 4 in 2019-20 FY, 40 in 2020-21 FY, 223 in 2021-22 FY, 147 in 2022-23 FY, and 28 in 2023-24 FY; Group B: 1 in 2018-19, 3 in 2019-20, 4 in 2020-21, 16 in 2021-22, 77 in 2022-23, and 7 in 2023-24; Group C: 986 in 2018-19, 965 in 2019-20, 629 in 2020-21, 2699 in 2021-22, 5044 in 2022-23, and 1966 in 2023-24; and Group D: 100 in 2018-19, 174 in 2019-20, 121 in 2020-21, 134 in 2021-22, 116 in 2022-23, and 78 in 2023-24.

The Chief Minister has instructed officials to expedite the release of pending job offers. An official from the CMO stated, “Pending offers, including positions from Tripura Police, Group D under the Joint Recruitment Board Tripura, and Special Executives, are to be released soon after the Panchayat elections, following Chief Minister Saha’s directives.”

This forthcoming release of over 10,000 job offers is expected to address employment needs and support the youth of Tripura.