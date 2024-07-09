Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Meets Mizoram CM Lalduhoma

NET Web Desk

General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), engaged in a crucial meeting with Mizoram’s Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma in New Delhi on Monday. The discussion encompassed multiple aspects of the current security landscape in Mizoram.

During the interaction, General Dwivedi reiterated the Indian Army’s unwavering dedication to upholding security in Mizoram. He assured Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma of the Army’s steadfast commitment to ensuring the well-being and safety of the populace. The meeting was marked by a comprehensive exchange of views on the prevailing security scenario and strategies to enhance peace and stability in the region. The establishment of the Mizo Scout Battalion and the development of the Sainik School in Chhingchhip were also a part of the discussions.

Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma expressed gratitude for the Indian Army’s support and underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in maintaining peace.